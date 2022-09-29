Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DSNY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.22. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.
About Destiny Media Technologies
