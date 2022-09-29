Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DSNY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.22. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.