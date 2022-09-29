Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,061 ($49.07). 3,496,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,968.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,736.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.01. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

