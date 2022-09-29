Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 607

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 602 ($7.27) to GBX 607 ($7.33) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playtech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 425 ($5.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 360.80 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($9.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 457.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 230.80.

Get Playtech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtech

In other Playtech news, insider John Krumins bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £37,360 ($45,142.58). In related news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins acquired 8,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.