Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

Shares of BAS traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €39.42 ($40.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,627,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 1-year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.81.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.