Dev Protocol Price Hits $0.30 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $336,614.08 and approximately $702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00688502 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

