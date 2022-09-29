Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $55,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 283.4% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $97.32. 64,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.