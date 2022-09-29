DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00197313 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.