Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 16,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the period.

