Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.14

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.14 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 418871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

