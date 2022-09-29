Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,459 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.96. 55,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

