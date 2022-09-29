Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 74,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 90.4% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. 333,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

