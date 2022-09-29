Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

