Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,538,000 after buying an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,333,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,025. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

