Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 93,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

