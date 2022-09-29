Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.69

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
