Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Exelon were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 865,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,497. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

