Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,907 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.6 %

DB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 992,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

