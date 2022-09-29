Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after acquiring an additional 223,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $116.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

