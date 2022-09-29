Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Relx were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Relx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Relx by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 144,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,798.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

