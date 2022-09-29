Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of ICF traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.55. 218,097 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

