Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 124,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HWC traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 21,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

