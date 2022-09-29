Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 16,662 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 149,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

