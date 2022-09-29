Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 752 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

