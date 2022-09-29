Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $5.25 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. EQT comprises approximately 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 447,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

