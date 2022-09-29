Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.28

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.28 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 76921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

