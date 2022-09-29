Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.28

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.28 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 76921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on DUK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.
Duke Energy Trading Down 4.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.