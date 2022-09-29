Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNEW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

