Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.74 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $57.75 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

