Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.
About Dynasil Co. of America
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.