Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

