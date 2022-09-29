Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Stock Down 3.5 %

DYNT stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.