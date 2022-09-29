E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 5495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

