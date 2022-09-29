Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE ESTE opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1,994.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

