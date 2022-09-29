Eastern Bank Acquires 53 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 26,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

NOW stock opened at $388.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 427.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

