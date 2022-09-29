Eastern Bank Buys 340 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $116.84 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $308.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

