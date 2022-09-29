Eastern Bank Buys 638 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.82 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

