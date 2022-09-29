Eastern Bank Buys 781 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

