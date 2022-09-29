Eastern Bank Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

