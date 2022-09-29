Eastern Bank Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Ameren Stock Up 1.0 %

AEE stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.