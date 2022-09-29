Eastern Bank Has $3.92 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

