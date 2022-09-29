Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.