Eastern Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

