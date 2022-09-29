Eastern Bank Sells 3,797 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

