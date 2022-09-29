Eastern Bank Sells 404 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

