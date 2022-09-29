Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

