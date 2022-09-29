Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

ETX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

