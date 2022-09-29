ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Purchases C$477,900.00 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,193,717.60.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 35,391 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$206,103.03.

On Friday, August 26th, Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 43.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.96. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.48.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

