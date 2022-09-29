Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.40

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.40 and last traded at $143.44, with a volume of 25046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.