Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,467 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $40,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

