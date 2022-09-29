electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 105.5% in September

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,400 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 141,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 58.09% and a negative net margin of 282.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

electroCore Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.