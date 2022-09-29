electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 105.5% in September

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,400 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
electroCore Stock Performance
Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 141,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 58.09% and a negative net margin of 282.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
