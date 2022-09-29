Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.24

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 4648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Element Solutions by 49.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

