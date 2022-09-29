Elk Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,620.00 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $400,160.07 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elk Finance Profile

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using US dollars.

